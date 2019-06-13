The Consumer Protection Firm issuing warnings about robo calls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is leading the national fight against robo calls.
He filed a lawsuit against a scam company for these unwanted calls. After receiving several hundred of those harassing calls a year, he is resorting to the The Consumer Protection Firm to help track down the source.
We sat down with one of those attorneys and she tells us that these calls are illegal, and companies can be held responsible for this. “There’s a federal law, hold these companies accountable,” The Consumer Protection Firm attorney, Amanda Allen said.
She says this is a small step in the right direction in regaining the use of our own cell phones.
