Bradenton man found guilty of shooting, killing homeless man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing a homeless man back in 2017.
Jurors reached a verdict on Wednesday afternoon for Albert Knowles. According to court documents, Knowles went to his neighbor’s house and told him there was an emergency at his home.
His neighbor, which happened to an off-duty deputy, saw the victim, Donald Hammond, on Knowles’ couch.
Knowles first claimed the victim shot himself, but it was later determined that was impossible, based on the three gunshot wounds in his body.
Sentencing will be scheduled for another day.
