51-year-old woman hit by a van, critically injured in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A 51-year-old woman was critically injured last night after being hit by a van in Bradenton.
FHP says around 9:16 p.m. Chad Burke, 47 of Bradenton was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express southbound on 26th St W in the left lane headed towards 27th Ave W.
FHP says the pedestrian, Kristi Patterson of Bradenton crossed the street directly in front of Burke and was hit instantly. Patterson was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition.
FHP says alcohol was not related to this incident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.