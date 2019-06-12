Weak cold front to move close to Suncoast on Friday

High pressure will build in over the SE U.S. behind this front which will swing the winds around to a more E to SE flow over the weekend. This change will mean generally sunny skies in the morning and a cooler start with an east wind. Lows will be in the mid to lower 70s. We will also see a much better chance for late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms move from inland areas back toward the coast. That means we will see a lot more lightning than we have had as of late.