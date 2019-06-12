Weak cold front to move close to Suncoast on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms once again during the morning hours along the coast and then mainly inland on Thursday. We will still see a few isolated showers along the coast in the afternoon but the stronger cells will be well inland.
Highs will once again will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday and the rain chance is at 40%.
The SW flow will continue for one more day and then we start to see a change on Friday. As the front fades to our north we will see generally light winds to wrap up the work week. That means we can expect pop up storms at any time during the day but more so in the afternoon and evening. The high on Friday near 90 and a 40% chance for scattered afternoon storms.
High pressure will build in over the SE U.S. behind this front which will swing the winds around to a more E to SE flow over the weekend. This change will mean generally sunny skies in the morning and a cooler start with an east wind. Lows will be in the mid to lower 70s. We will also see a much better chance for late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms move from inland areas back toward the coast. That means we will see a lot more lightning than we have had as of late.
The 50% rain chance is mainly for late day storms both Saturday and Father’s Day.
