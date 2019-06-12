Waste management workers hailed hometown heroes after finding dog in a dumpster

Manatee County, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple of waste management workers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a puppy from a dumpster at a Manatee County gas station.
That 6 month old puppy pit bull is in safe hands at the Manatee County Animal Services after being found inside it’s crate in a dirty dumpster behind the Speedway in Lakewood Ranch.
Waste Management workers, Ahriel Jones and Daniel Comier, found the dog as they were getting ready to empty the dumpster.
“I saw a little head pop up out of the second dumpster that we haven’t dumped yet so when I looked over again I noticed it was a puppy dog”, says Comier.
Scared, afraid and thrown away like garbage, the 6 month old pit bull was found inside it’s crate in the gas station’s dumpster Monday afternoon.
“She wouldn’t leave the dumpster she was too afraid. If i had a bigger home I would of taken her with me, she was a beauty”, says Comier.
“I was talking to her and I said you ready for me to get you out of here, would you let me pick you up. I started rubbing her under the chin and the head and she let me pet her”, says Jones.
The workers just doing their jobs are now considered hometown heroes.
“They say hero but it’s just doing the right thing. I just thank God that I was able to be a part of rescuing that animal”, says Jones.
“It makes us feel good that we would save an animal’s life like that, a puppy like that. She’s beautiful and you know I can’t believe someone would do that”, says Comier.
The dog is now at Manatee County Animal Services and is under medical evaluation.
There is no word on who left the dog in the dumpster.
This is considered to be animal abandonment which is a misdemeanor charge.
ABC 7 tried speaking to Animal Services today but no one could speak on camera.
In a conversation, ABC 7 was told the 6 month old pit bull is doing fine.
The Manatee County Crime Scene Unit spent Monday after at the Lakewood Ranch Speedway looking for more information that could lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call Manatee County Animal Services or the Sheriff’s Office.
