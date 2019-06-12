Update on Venice Bypass construction project

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -An $18 million construction project is underway on the Venice Bypass.
Construction crews have been working on the project between Gulf Coast Boulevard and Center Road along U.S. 41 since March.
The Florida Department of Transportation is widening the road from four to six lanes, creating a new drainage and storm water system, improving lighting on the road, as well as adding bike lanes and sidewalks.
A bicyclists said riding her bike along the construction site has been dangerous.
"Now 41, there is no bike lane and they've got all of the sidewalks blocked off for construction. And even if you ride through the grass there's utility flags, it's just a mess. There's just no safe place to ride if you're going north and south in Venice," said Venice resident, Julie Berling.
FDOT said the project is on schedule and will be complete by spring of 2021.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.