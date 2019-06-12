Press conference being held in Palmetto to discuss unsolved murder case from 2014

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be a press conference this Friday at the Palmetto Police Department at 10:00 a.m. to discuss an unsolved murder case that is a little over five years old.
On March 22, 2014, then 26-year old Javare Thomas was shot and killed while riding as a passenger in a car in Palmetto. Thomas would have been 31-years-old this year.
This is a public event as police continue to ask for the public’s help in hopes that someone might come forward with new information that will lead to an arrest.
