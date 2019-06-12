Man arrested for allegedly attacking a disabled woman outside of a Bradenton convenience store

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An argument outside the Bradenton Quick Mart on 14th Street West on Saturday leading to the arrest of Marcus Miller, also known as Worm. A witness says Miller was yelling at a disabled woman in the parking lot saying she owed him money, but when she said she didn't that's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck cutting off her circulation. According to the report from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, he then pulled her off her walker and threw her to the ground.