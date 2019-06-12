Man arrested for allegedly attacking a disabled woman outside of a Bradenton convenience store

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An argument outside the Bradenton Quick Mart on 14th Street West on Saturday leading to the arrest of Marcus Miller, also known as Worm. A witness says Miller was yelling at a disabled woman in the parking lot saying she owed him money, but when she said she didn't that's when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck cutting off her circulation. According to the report from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, he then pulled her off her walker and threw her to the ground.
“No matter what the situation was, no one should have the right to put their hands on each other," said Kip Jones , a store customer. “At the same time you being an adult you should know what you’re getting yourself into.”
When a deputy had arrived on scene, Miller had already escaped on foot. He would be captured today, three days after the alleged attack. One woman who knows the victim and Miller says he ran out of patience. She wanted to remain anonymous.
“He’s been waiting and waiting and waiting for the money and she’s been going and buying things from other people owing them money too, so she owes lots and lots of people upwards of at least a thousand dollars,” said the woman.
Despite the issue with the money, she believes Miller’s action was too extreme.
“Getting physical was definitely the wrong thing whether he did or didn’t get physical with her, if he did it was wrong,” said the woman.
The sheriff’s office says the woman wasn’t seriously injured. Miller remains behind bars facing a charge of Abuse of a Disabled Adult. His first appearance in front of the judge is scheduled for tomorrow.
“Regardless of whatever their dispute was that you should never resolve to taking advantage of somebody who has a disability and that’s why these laws are in place and he’ll face the consequences,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
