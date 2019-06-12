Fl: Make sure you download the “no scam” app to prevent price gouging during natural disasters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General is urging all Floridians to download the ‘no scam’ app.
It’s supposed to make it easier for people to report price gouging during natural disasters, like hurricanes. The app allows consumers to attach pictures and copies of receipts directly from smart phones.
If you notice the price of something essential go up significantly at least 30 days before a declared state of emergency, that cost may be illegal.
To report price gouging take pictures of advertisements, receipts, and price tags. Check other stores for similar items priced differently and when renting a room, keep copies of booking confirmations and the final bill to compare with the advertised price.
