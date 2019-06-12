First Alert Weather: Scattered showers will favor inland areas today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be very similar to yesterday with a few showers near the coast in the morning then inland locations favored for storms in the afternoon. The east moving storms will drift from the coast toward the spine of the state, increase in coverage and produce the heaver rains closer to Florida’s east coast. This is a kind of reverse summer pattern that we see about 30% of the time during our rainy season.