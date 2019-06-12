FCC issuing warnings about the one ring phone scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FCC is issuing warnings about a new telemarketing scam with a bit of a twist.
It’s a phone scam that tricks people into making costly international calls. The scammers call you, then hang up after one ring, hoping you return the call.
The savvy scammers will even call from an area code you’re familiar with. Like if you live here on the Suncoast, the call may come from a 941 number. If you call back, you risk connected to a phone number outside of the U.S.
The FCC says that call could then charge you a fee for connecting along with significant per-minute fees for as long as they can keep you on the phone. So how do you avoid this scam?
The FCC says don’t answer or return any calls from numbers you don’t recognize. Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.
If you do not make international calls on your line. Of course, always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.
“Do your due diligence. Be aware that these phone scams are out there," Genevieve Judge of the Sarasota Police Department said." "If a number calls your phone that you don’t recognize, don’t answer and don’t call back.
Maybe just Google the number to see. A lot of times, when I receive these scam calls, i’ll google the number, do I recognize the number? And 9 out of 10 times it’s not a number that’s going to come back to someone I need to speak to.”
The Sarasota Police Department says they haven’t received any reports of people falling victim to this scam yet.
But, the FCC says if you are billed for a call you made as a result of this scam, first try to resolve the matter with your telephone company.
If you are unable to resolve it directly, you can file a complaint with the FCC at no cost.
