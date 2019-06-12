Deputies arrest man who threatens to commit mass shooting at a Bradenton business

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a man threatened to conduct a mass shooting at Suburban Propane, his place of employment.
The incident took place on June 7th and deputies said that the man also threatened to kill himself. Deputies arrived onto the scene and notified Suburban Propane management of the potential danger to employees.
The man was reportedly arrested last Friday and deputies made contact with him, they discovered that he had a handgun. The firearm was secured and the subject was patted down for other weapons.
After an evaluation, deputies determined that without further care or treatment the man was likely to harm himself or others. He was placed into custody and transported to Centerstone.
Upon deputies arrival, a baker act was completed for the man. His firearm was placed into property and evidence.
This case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.