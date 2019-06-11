Sarasota man convicted of sexual abuse of a child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child.
Eric Joyner, 33, was convicted by a jury of sexual battery on a child under the age of 18, but older than 12-years-old following a three-day trial last week.
The sexual abuse happened between July 2017 and October 2018.
"Justice was served today," said Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz. "The victim can finally sleep at night confident in the fact that this man can never hurt her again."
Joyner will be sentenced in August and could face life in prison.
