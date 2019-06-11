Sarasota County Schools considering restrictions to cellphone use

Not all school board members believe cellphone use should even be allowed in schools, even for learning purposes. ABC7 spoke to board member Bridget Ziegler in February, who said, "It's not just during class - it's the culture that it has kind of created. Especially with social media and them having access. I think as a parent of young kids and just seeing that generation, really wanting to make sure that they understand how to communicate with one and other verbally during lunchtime or passing period and not just have their faces down."