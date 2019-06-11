Pines of Sarasota celebrating National Nursing Assistants Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week is designated as National Nursing Assistants Week to recognize the work Certified Nursing Assistants nationwide do each day.
The Pines of Sarasota is a rehabilitation and senior care community. Throughout the week they have different events planned to help say “thank you” for the work of those who provide hands-on-care and caring.
“CNAs are important to us because they’re the closest to the resident and we want them to know that they’re very special,” said Nursing Home Administrator Melanie Manney.
Within the last year the facility started a CNA school that is held on the Pines of Sarasota campus. The staff said they are always looking to hire and train compassionate, new CNAs.
The school is free for those who pass screening, drug testing, and have a passion for helping people.
"They are very hard workers. They have to do a lot of lifting, pushing, feeding, bathing, toileting. There's a lot of skills that are involved," said Cindy Forbus who is the Nurse Educator and CNA Trainer at Pines of Sarasota.
