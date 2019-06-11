Pet Owners: Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Updates Rules on Animals in the Terminal

“With the substantial growth we have seen recently, it has become necessary to update our new rules and regulations to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and animals that use our facility. Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in pets, emotional support animals, and comfort animals using our facility. This has resulted in frequent sanitation issues and some threatening behavior problems. To maintain a clean and safe environment for our customers, we will begin educating the public on our updated regulations and increasing enforcement,” said Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.