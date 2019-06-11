Pet Owners: Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Updates Rules on Animals in the Terminal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you travel with your pet, the updated rules from the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport will be effective immediately.
ABC7′s Digital Team spoke with Rick Piccolo, the President of SRQ on Facebook live and he told us some issues have also caused sanitation concerns.
According to the SRQ release, the new regulations do not affect trained service animals, which are always welcome at any time. Other non-service animals including pets, emotional support, and comfort animals must adhere to the policy.
Below are the updated rules:
1. Non-service animals will not be allowed in the terminal building unless traveling with their owner.
2. Non-service animals must be kept in an animal carrier while inside the terminal. If no carrier is available, the animal must be carried. If the animal is too large to fit in a carrier or be carried, the animal must be kept on a non-retractable leash extending no longer than 3 ft. from the owner.
3. All animals must be housebroken. The owner is responsible for cleaning up and reporting any mess left by the animal.
4. All animals must be under the control of the owner. If an animal’s behavior poses a direct threat to the health and safety of others, the owner will be required to remove the animal from the premises.
“With the substantial growth we have seen recently, it has become necessary to update our new rules and regulations to ensure the safety and health of all passengers and animals that use our facility. Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in pets, emotional support animals, and comfort animals using our facility. This has resulted in frequent sanitation issues and some threatening behavior problems. To maintain a clean and safe environment for our customers, we will begin educating the public on our updated regulations and increasing enforcement,” said Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
