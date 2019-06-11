First Alert Weather: Reverse summer pattern brings morning coastal showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers near the coast will be the most notable feature in the forecast for the next few days. Your morning drive will include isolated to scattered fast moving showers or even a thunderstorm. The activity will move inland in the afternoon where the storms will be stronger and more wide spread. This pattern is one we see about 30% of the time in the summer. It is caused by the southwest wind in a very humid environment. It is enhanced by a trough of low pressure just to our north. Morning rain chances will be in the 40% to 50% range from just before sunrise till early afternoon.
The pattern will reverse over the weekend. Winds will become southeasterly and favor a more typical summertime pattern where storms build inland in the afternoon and move toward the coast where they die out in the Gulf. The weekend rain chance will be near 50%. Because the winds will have an easterly component out humidity may drop a bit. However, our high temperatures will rise a degree or two.
