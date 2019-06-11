44-year-old man arrested for allegedly abusing elderly disabled woman in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 44-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he abused an elderly disabled woman in the parking lot of a convenience store.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol saw an elderly woman crying while sitting in her walker on Saturday. The deputy stopped to speak to the woman, who said she had been hit by a man she knew as “Worm.”
The victim told deputies she was sitting in her walker in the parking lot of the Bradenton Quick Mart on 14th Street West when “Worm” walked up and began yelling at her, saying she owed him money.
According to the MCSO release, the victim told “Worm” she didn’t owe him anything and didn’t know what he was talking about. That’s when the victim says the man got angry, grabbed her by the neck and started choking her.
A witness saw what was happening and yelled at the man to stop, which he did, but then he grabbed the victim by her arms and pulled her off her walker, throwing her to the ground. The man then fled on foot.
As it happens, the deputy had heard of “Worm” and identified him as Marcus Miller. The victim confirmed Miller was the man who attacked her and the sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant.
Miller was arrested Tuesday and charged with Abuse of a Disabled Adult.
