A couple more days of overnight and morning showers and then a change for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer afternoon thunderstorm pattern usually gets going around mid June and this year will be no different. Typically high pressure hangs out near Bermuda. This system provides us with E to SE winds during the overnight and morning hours. By the afternoon a west coast sea breeze develops and collides with this E to SE wind over Central Florida. This creates convergence which sets off the storms. These then build and head west toward the Suncoast late in the day due to the overall ESE wind which forces them toward the Gulf.
This pattern is going to take shape this weekend and stick around through early next week as we will see a really good chance for scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms moving in from the East and moving toward the Gulf of Mexico later in the day.
This means there will be a lot more lightning strikes closer to the coast so if you hear the thunder roar go indoors.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 each day with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s to low 100s each afternoon through Thursday. Lows will be near 80 due to the onshore flow through Thursday as well. Expect a few coastal showers intermittently during the morning and then mainly inland storms later in the day.
The rain chance will be increasing for coastal locations later in the day on Saturday and Father’s day. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend.
