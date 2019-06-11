A couple more days of overnight and morning showers and then a change for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer afternoon thunderstorm pattern usually gets going around mid June and this year will be no different. Typically high pressure hangs out near Bermuda. This system provides us with E to SE winds during the overnight and morning hours. By the afternoon a west coast sea breeze develops and collides with this E to SE wind over Central Florida. This creates convergence which sets off the storms. These then build and head west toward the Suncoast late in the day due to the overall ESE wind which forces them toward the Gulf.