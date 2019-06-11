Annual drinking water quality report for Sarasota County is now available

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Drinking Water Quality Report for 2018 is now available online.
The report includes a summary for the county’s customers and gives information about where the county’s water comes from. The report also details what the water contains and how it compares to the standards set by regulatory agencies.
The Environmental Protection Agency determined that Sarasota County’s water quality met all of the standards. Water was sampled and tested from January 1st through December 31st of last year.
The report can be viewed in full on the Sarasota County website.
