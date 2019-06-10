Three Sarasota residents accused of stealing from a construction site

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three suspects from Sarasota were arrested Friday by deputies on charges of stealing cement from a construction site.
Late Friday night, an alert neighbor saw three men removing bags of cement from a construction site on Caroline Drive in Port Charlotte and called the sheriff's office.
Deputies caught up to the box truck the suspects were in as it was leaving the scene and say the bags of cement were visible through a hole in the rear door of the truck.
All three Sarasota residents are charged with Trespassing on a Posted Construction Site and Grand Theft from a Posted Construction Site, including:
- Elessandro De Oliveira E Silva, 30
- Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36
- Jose Dis Fernandes De Souza, 49
Deputies say if you ever see suspicious activity, call 941-639-0013.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.