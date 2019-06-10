Police: 76-year-old Bradenton man found floating in Braden River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say an elderly man was found floating in Braden River on Monday.
Police stated in a release they responded to a call of a possible deceased person floating in the river, east on State Road 64. After the Marine Unit arrived on scene and further investigation, 76-year-old Angelo Dillinger of Bradenton was identified.
Police say Dillinger had recently become homeless and they found his backpack, notebook and empty liquor bottles nearby on the shore.
The investigation is still on going.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.