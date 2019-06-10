Overnight and early morning storms possible along the coast once again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a persistent flow from SW to the NE expect a chance for a few scattered storms during the late night hours and early morning hours. It will also mean overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most areas.
This kind of pattern also means a better chance for late day storms for our inland areas say E. of I-75. High temperatures will be close to average which is 88 degrees for this time of year. With the flow coming off the Gulf it will make for some high heat indices. The heat index will reach into the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon through Friday.
The rain chance will be at 40% through Thursday and move higher over the weekend to the 50-60% chance for storms. The SW flow brought on by the trough of low pressure over the SE U.S. will change on Saturday. We will start to see a more E to SE wind at the surface on Saturday which will favor inland storms moving back toward the W. Coast of Florida for the weekend.
