Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton in desperate need of pet supplies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local animal shelter is asking for your help tonight. Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton is in desperate need of wet puppy and kitten food and formula. Officials say their puppy and kitten pantry is bare and they are now taking care of multiple litters of puppies and almost 100 foster kittens.
You can drop off donations between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Nate’s Honor Ranch on 4951 Lorraine Road in Bradenton.
