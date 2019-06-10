First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms continue today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Monday afternoon, you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80′s (average high is 88 degrees). Southwest winds will continue to be breezy, anywhere from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to near 20 mph. Rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible, though there will be higher amounts from localized heavier storms. Showers and storms will be moving in from the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon.
There is a Rip Current Statement by the NWS, (National Weather Service), until 8 PM this evening. Due to gusty winds pushing the Gulf waters toward the shoreline, there is the potential for little thin jets of water to develop, and shoot right back out to sea; (thus, a Rip Current). So just keep that in mind, and use extra caution if you decide to go for a swim in the Gulf today. But even if you venture out to the beach this afternoon, be mindful of storms tracking in from the Gulf, as lightning strikes are very possible. When thunder roars, go indoors!
For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue, as well as mostly cloudy conditions, with lows in the upper 70′s (average low is 72 degrees). Southwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph. A few overnight thunderstorms are also possible. The active wet weather pattern will continue into tomorrow.
As for the tropics... it’s all quiet at this time. And there should be no tropical activity over the next five days.
Have a great Monday afternoon everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
