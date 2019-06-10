First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms continue today

There is a Rip Current Statement by the NWS, (National Weather Service), until 8 PM this evening. Due to gusty winds pushing the Gulf waters toward the shoreline, there is the potential for little thin jets of water to develop, and shoot right back out to sea; (thus, a Rip Current). So just keep that in mind, and use extra caution if you decide to go for a swim in the Gulf today. But even if you venture out to the beach this afternoon, be mindful of storms tracking in from the Gulf, as lightning strikes are very possible. When thunder roars, go indoors!