Dog in crate found in dumpster in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A dog was found in a dumpster in Bradenton Monday afternoon, still inside of its dog crate.
The sheriff’s office says the store manager of the Speedway gas station located at SR 64 and Upper Manatee River Road/Lakewood Ranch Blvd along with Waste Management employees found the six-month old female pit bull mix in the dumpster around 3:45pm on Monday. The dog was still inside a crate and appeared to be healthy and active, but was not microchipped.
The store manager brought the dog into the store to give it food and water, then called deputies.
Deputies say the dog has been turned over to Animal Services, which is investigating.
Abandoning an animal is a crime. Anyone who abandons an animal and that animal suffers injury or malnutrition or abandons any animal in a street, road or public place, without providing care is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree.
If you have any information, call 941-742-5933.
