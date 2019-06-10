Critical need for all blood types on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Blood banks across the Suncoast are in critical need for all blood types.
The Suncoast Blood Bank said in a release the levels have fallen critically low because of high usage, including a Massive Transfusion Protocol (MTP) at a local hospital. The blood is needed for trauma patients, transfusions for cancer and surgical patients.
“Winter residents are gone, families are on vacation and high schools are not in session. Student donations account for almost 25% of the community blood supply making summers are especially challenging,” said Jayne Giroux director of community development.
SunCoast Blood Bank Donor Centers
Sarasota
1760 Mound St, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lakewood Ranch
1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211
Bradenton
6026 14th St. W. Bradenton 34207
Venice
539 US HWY 41 Bypass, Venice FL 34285
Blood drives this week
06/10/19
Sarasota
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
1700 S TAMIAMI TR Sarasota, FL 34239
3 p.m. -7 p.m.
Sarasota
Orange Fitness
6509 S TAMIAMI TRL SARASOTA, FL 34231
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Arcadia
Trinity Methodist Church
304 W OAK ST ARCADIA, FL 34266
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch
Orange Fitness
5496 LENA RD LAKEWOOD RANCH , FL 34211
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
