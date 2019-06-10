Critical need for all blood types on the Suncoast

Blood banks across the Suncoast are in critical need for all blood types.
By Kamara Daughtry | June 10, 2019 at 10:35 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 5:10 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Blood banks across the Suncoast are in critical need for all blood types.

The Suncoast Blood Bank said in a release the levels have fallen critically low because of high usage, including a Massive Transfusion Protocol (MTP) at a local hospital. The blood is needed for trauma patients, transfusions for cancer and surgical patients.

“Winter residents are gone, families are on vacation and high schools are not in session. Student donations account for almost 25% of the community blood supply making summers are especially challenging,” said Jayne Giroux director of community development.

SunCoast Blood Bank Donor Centers

Sarasota

1760 Mound St, Sarasota, FL 34236

Lakewood Ranch

1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34211

Bradenton

6026 14th St. W. Bradenton 34207

Venice

539 US HWY 41 Bypass, Venice FL 34285

Blood drives this week

06/10/19

Sarasota

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

1700 S TAMIAMI TR Sarasota, FL 34239

3 p.m. -7 p.m.

Sarasota

Orange Fitness

6509 S TAMIAMI TRL SARASOTA, FL 34231

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Arcadia

Trinity Methodist Church

304 W OAK ST ARCADIA, FL 34266

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch

Orange Fitness

5496 LENA RD LAKEWOOD RANCH , FL 34211

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.