Rain Chances Still High for Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As we get through the night time hours tonight, we will continue to see bands of showers coming across our area. Our atmosphere is very moist and the tropical air moving across the region is helping to create these pop up showers and thunderstorms.
As the winds continue out of the south and southwest, we will see the pattern repeated over most of this up coming week. Tonight the chances for rain runs about 40%. On Monday morning we see those chances get ramped up to an average of 80%.
Expect the showers to begin moving in around 4 am and continue through 10 am before beginning to die down.
Each day this week we will see a 40% to 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. For boaters, rip tide is a concern. Increasing wave action will create rip currents today through Monday evening at 8 pm. The tropics remain quiet.
