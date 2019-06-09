Lock of Beethoven’s hair up for auction

(CNN) - A piece of music history will be up for grabs this week.
A lock of hair belonging to Ludwig van Beethoven goes up for auction Tuesday.
The hair was snipped off by the German composer himself nearly 200 years ago.
Beethoven gave the brown and grey strands to his friend, pianist Anton Halm in 1826.
Snipping off locks to give to someone was not an unusual practice during the 18th and 19th centuries.
The hair is part of Sotheby's important manuscripts, continental books and music sale.
It's expected to fetch between $15,000 and $19,000.
This isn't the first time Beethoven's hair has been up for sale.
Sotheby's auctioned off another lock in 1994.
That lock of hair was cut the day Beethoven died in 1827.
