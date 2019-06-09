VIDEO | Mote Marine: Distressed turtle remains in critical condition after law enforcement from Sarasota helped remove the animal off Siesta Key

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One turtle is in critical condition after local officials received a call that a turtle was in distress over the weekend.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Deputy Watson and a Sarasota Police officer transported the turtle off Siesta Key beach later taken to Mote Marine Lab for treatment. ABC7′s Digital Team spoke with Stephannie Kettle, the Public Relations Manager who told us the female turtle is showing signs of “lethargic lauder head syndrome," which means she has very low red blood cell counts, she’s dehydrated and very thin.
The lab nicknamed her “Tootsie Roll” and now she’s getting supportive care and antibiotics. Kettle tells us she’s beginning to eat her normal food squid, shrimp and etc.
The lab will continue to keep an eye out for her improvements, but there is not set date when “Tootsie Roll” will be able to get back on the beach. We asked about the rehabilitation process for animals at Mote Marine and Kettle told us it depends on each animals case, they receive supportive care and fluids.
To report a stranded dolphin, whale, manatee or sea turtle within coastal Southwest Florida, please call the Stranding Investigations Program’s 24-hour pager: 941-988-0212
