Hundreds of people show up for ‘Global Wellness Day’ in Sarasota

(WWSB) - Hundreds of people looking to improve their health over the weekend attended ‘Global Wellness Day’ at the Westin Hotel in Sarasota.
Organizers from Visit Sarasota County put on a full day of activities from cycling and yoga to plenty of vendors. What was the common link? Wellness.
We caught up with one eventgoer who tells us events like this help people find new things to do in the community.
Organizers want to develop Sarasota into a place where people don’t just come for the great weather and beaches, but also a vibrant wellness community.
