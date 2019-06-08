Pulse Point app receiving major upgrades

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A critical life saving smart phone app is getting some serious upgrades.
Pulse Point is an app that connects to Manatee County’s 911 services. They have had it for about a year, but now they’re upgrading it.
Soon, it will have a new live map of all of the AED’s in Manatee County, which stands for automated external difibulators, used during cardiac arrests.
“Our dispatchers will be able to see the locations of those a-e-d’s right in the middle of live 9-1-1 calls so we can actually give them directions, the caller hwo’s giving cpr we can say right down the hall there’s an AED send someone to grab it and bring it back to the patient that you’re doing CPR on," Emergency Communications Center manager, Joshua Ingle said.
The other major upgrade to the app is that users who are CPR certified will now get an alert from the app if there’s something going on near them.
This will help save lives if they can get to someone who needs CPR before first responders.
