23-old-woman in Bradenton has been found and is okay

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have reported that the missing 23-year-old woman out Bradenton has been found and is okay.
Danielle Coast had been reported missing on Saturday afternoon after last being seen in her home on 82nd West Street in the early morning hours.
Coast’s grandmother told deputies that last night her granddaughter became upset before going to bed around 2:00 a.m. and when she woke up later in the morning, Coast was not in the home.
Deputies informed us at approximately 1:45 this afternoon that Coast had been found and is in fine condition.
