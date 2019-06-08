North Port Aquatic Center to open this summer

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) -The City of North Port is aiming for a July grand opening of its aquatic center.
This water park with pools and play areas, three water slides and even a lazy river, will be the newest, family-friendly addition inside Butler Park.
The city has been planning and designing this 12 million dollar aquatic center since 2010.
Entrance to the aquatic center will be eight dollars for residents and 12 dollars for the general public.
Kids, seniors and veterans are eligible for discounts.
