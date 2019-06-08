Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer ban in effect for parts of the Suncoast

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again to be aware of the fertilizers that are being used on lawns and landscapes. fertilizers with nitrogen and phosphorous is prohibited for Sarasota County residents through September 30th. Manatee County also does have restrictions. In both counties some cities and towns do have their own rules when it comes to these types of fertilizers. Dr. Pat Williams with University of Florida IFAS Extension Sarasota County says he’s in support of this fertilizer ban.