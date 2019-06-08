Force main break releases around 2,000 gallons of wastewater in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A six-inch force main break in Bradenton on Thursday released around 2,000 gallons of wastewater into a nearby retention pond.
The break was discovered around 8:30pm after the Manatee County Utilities Department received a call about a possible sewer overflow at Waterlefe Boulevard, south of Discovery Terrace. But the overflow was actually a broken force main.
Wastewater discharged flowed over land to a storm water retention pond and a storm drain that flows into the same pond.
Staff turned off the lift station, using tanker trucks as a temporary measure, while they repaired the force main and cleaned up.
Warning signs were placed around the retention pond warning the public about the wastewater spill and samples will be collected to evaluate if any further action is needed.
