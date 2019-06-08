Disney to help assist employees with child care

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disneyland in California is promising to spend millions of dollars to help its employees with child care.
The Walt Disney Company announcing today it would spend 10 million dollars every year towards the efforts.
Disney says the money will go to expanding existing programs like backup care, homework help and assisting employees with child care referrals.
The programs are for full and part-time employees with children 12 years old or younger.
Disney will launch the child-care changes this fall.
