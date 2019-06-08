Deputies searching for pair who smashed out car windows and stole items in Manatee County

Vehicle Burglaries
By ABC7 Staff | June 8, 2019 at 5:21 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 12:54 PM

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for two male suspects who were last seen burglarizing vehicles in Lakewood Ranch.

Deputies were told that the pair entered multiple vehicles by using an unknown object to smash out car windows at the softball fields of Lakewood Ranch High School, LWR Gymnastics and South Florida Gymnastics, taking multiple items from inside the vehicles.

They were last seen riding in a white Chrysler 300 that was made in between the years of 2015-2019.

