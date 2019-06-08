Deputies searching for missing woman in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of Bradenton.
Danielle Coast was last seen last night in her home and her grandmother told deputies that she is developmentally delayed and requires the help of a full time care taker.
Coast’s grandmother also said that last night her granddaughter became upset before going to bed around 2:00 a.m. and when she up later in the morning Coast was missing.
Coast is five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. She has short red hair and was last wearing white pajamas (long pajama pants and a short sleeve top) with roses.
Deputies say Coast does not have a cell phone, credit cards and does not have any friends in the immediate area that she would go visit.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
