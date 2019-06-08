Deputies: Car accident turned to attempted robbery in Sarasota, second suspect sought

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say a car accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Way in Sarasota turned into an attempted robbery. One arrest has been made, but deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a second suspect.
It happened on May 23 around 8pm. Deputies say two cars collided in the parking lot of the Purple Store, with minor damage. Deputies say the victim got out and offered to exchange insurance information. That’s when deputies say the two men in the other vehicle got out and demanded the victims empty their pockets.
One of the suspects went to the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and hit the passenger in the face. The passenger yelled for the victim to drive away. That’s when deputies say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the victim’s vehicle multiple times as he fled, including one bullet that went right through his pant leg.
Fingerprints were found on the victim’s vehicle and deputies were able to identify one suspect as 21-year-old Joseph O. Jones. The passenger identified Jones as the one who demanded money and hit him in the face.
Jones is charged with Attempted Robbery, Burglary with a Battery and Violation of Probation. He has prior arrests for Burglary, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Battery and more and is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
But deputies continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s help finding the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4900.
