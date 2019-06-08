ABC7 Sarasota to start airing National Anthem each day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 Sarasota will be joining our sister Gray Television stations in 93 television markets across the country to broadcast a special video featuring the National Anthem.
Up until television stations went to 24-hour operations in the 1980s, playing the anthem was traditionally how American television stations went off the air and returned back to the airwaves the following morning.
Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the initiative this week at the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors.
ABC7 Sarasota is proud to feature it in our daily broadcast cycle at 3am, right before the start of ABC World News Now.
