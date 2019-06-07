5 vehicles hit, kill black bear that wondered onto I-75

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say five vehicles hit and killed a black bear in on Interstate 75.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Kenny Watson tells the Naples Daily News the crash happed Thursday near Naples.
An incident report says the bear wandered onto the highway just before 6 a.m. Thursday, and was hit by a pickup truck. As the truck pulled over, a car hit the bear. A tractor trailer trying to avoid the vehicles, then struck the before overturning and hitting other vehicles. Two more vehicles then struck the bear.
One man suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Officials say the bear was between 6 feet (1.8 meters) and 8 feet (2.4 meters) and weighed about 500 pounds (226 kilograms).
