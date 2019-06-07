Two people arrested for meth laced stamps being distributed through jail mail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies took two people into custody on Wednesday and were charged with Introduction of Contraband drugs were distributed to an inmate through the jail’s mail system.
Deputies at the Manatee County Jail first learned about drugs that were possibly coming into the jail through mail on May 21st. The next day, May 22nd, detectives began an investigation and soon identified Kena Little as the inmate wanting to get drugs into the jail so she could high.
Through investigative means, detectives determined that Charles Ricker as the person who was communicating with her about sending drugs through the jail mail system.
On May 30th, three post cards were delivered to the jail through the U.S. Postal Service and were addressed to Little.
After inspecting the cards, detectives found that there was a lack of adhesive on the stamps and that they could easily be peeled back.
The stamps were sent to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Crime Lab for testing. An MCSO chemist told detectives that the testing revealed that the stamps tested positive for methamphetamine.
Detectives arrested Little in the female pod at the jail. Ricker showed up at the jail Visitation Center for a scheduled visit with her and he was was also arrested. Additional charges could be forthcoming for both.
