Three people left ill after a nitrogen leak at a Florida ice cream shop

WESTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A nitrogen leak at a South Florida ice cream shop had workers and firefighters falling ill.
It happened Thursday afternoon in Weston near Fort Lauderdale. Authorities say one worker collapsed, another fell ill and a firefighter had to be treated at the scene.
Fire rescue crews went to Chill-N-Nitrogen Ice Cream after workers complained of feeling dizzy. A hazardous materials crew stopped the leak.
The store manager said one of the workers was released from the hospital and the other was being kept for observation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.