Sarasota man is shocked to find out his home is being used in a rental scam

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An ad that’s currently on Craigslist showing that Dave Gardner’s beautiful home on Riviera Circle in Sarasota is for rent. He tells us his home, which he’s already moved out of, is currently for sale and not for rent. He was made aware of this scam when a girl pulled up asking to rent it.
“She said you texted me, so she showed me her phone, she knew my name and it was crazy and I said it’s not for rent,” said Gardner.
Gardner believes the scammer posted information and pictures of the home from the for sale listing that’s out there. The scammer also using an email address in the ad with Gardner’s name. That email does not belong to Gardner. He even sent an email to the scammer.
“He said the house is available, he told me his name was my name and he wanted a thousand dollars a month and a thousand dollar security deposit in order to move in,” said Gardner.
Gardner says his realtor contacted Craigslist and the ad is in the process of being removed.Law enforcement is aware of these types of scams saying they are very common and it usually involves criminals from out of state. They are also very elusive. People are being encouraged to never send or wire money and always make sure you determine who the true property owner is.
“You read about them all time, but when it happens to you it’s like wow,” said Gardner.
If you come across any scams, especially those involving Craigslist, you’re being encouraged to contact the authorities immediately.
