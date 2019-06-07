Sarasota County Jail helping inmates get ID cards

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is at work to help inmates get back on their feet in life after jail time.
Friday morning the department issued 33 ID cards and driver’s license cards to inmates who will get released from jail in the near future.
“It’s not very easy to get your ID out there when you don’t have the proper paperwork and things of that nature so it’s a great thing that they did this,” said inmate Gregory Miller, who is scheduled to get out of jail next month.
He said the ID card will help him when he goes to job interviews and other places.
This is the second time the department has done this for inmates. They held a similar event in March and issued close to 20 IDs and driver’s license cards.
“It’s significant for them on the outside. It helps them with the ability to travel to and from a job, daycare, all those traditional things we take for granted,” said Colonel Kurt Hoffman, who is the Chief Deputy of the department.
The department is partnered with FLOW, which is the Florida Licensing On Wheels program. The program is free for inmates.
They expect to participate in this program again in the future.
