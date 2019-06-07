Recipe for Lower East Side Dim Sum by Simply Gourmet Caterers | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lower East Side Dim Sum
Chef Larry~Simply Gourmet Caterers
Asian dim sum are a real love of mine but so is a delicious Rueben sandwich. I combine them both in this recipe. Enjoy!
Makes 36 Dim Sum (Dumplings)
Ingredients
Dim Sum Wrappers
2 Eggs Beaten with 3 Tbsp. Water
12 Ounces Pastrami
3 Tbsp. Scallion Rings
2 Ounces Swiss Cheese Grated
2 Tbsp. Chopped Water Chestnuts
Pinch Salt
¼ Tsp. Coarsely Ground Pepper
1 Cup Vegetable Oil
Dipping Sauce
4 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard
4 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil
¼ Tsp. Coarsely Ground Pepper
½ Tsp. Tarragon (If Desired)
Dim Sum
Coarsely chop pastrami add to mixing bowl. Add chopped waterchestnuts, scallions, salt/pepper. Lay out dim sum wrappers and place 1 tsp. of filling in the center of each. Place a Tsp. of Swiss cheese on top of filling. Brush each wrapper with egg wash and fold over. Press all around to seal and take top and pleat to firmly seal. Fry the dim sum in the oil until brown on both sides. For a low fat version, steam dumplings instead of frying.
Sauce
Place Dijon in bowl add black pepper and tarragon if desired. Slowly add oil while beating with a whisk. If dressing is a little thick add a drop of water and whisk.
