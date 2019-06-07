Recipe for Lower East Side Dim Sum by Simply Gourmet Caterers | Suncoast View

Coarsely chop pastrami add to mixing bowl. Add chopped waterchestnuts, scallions, salt/pepper. Lay out dim sum wrappers and place 1 tsp. of filling in the center of each. Place a Tsp. of Swiss cheese on top of filling. Brush each wrapper with egg wash and fold over. Press all around to seal and take top and pleat to firmly seal. Fry the dim sum in the oil until brown on both sides. For a low fat version, steam dumplings instead of frying.