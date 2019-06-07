Local Army veteran receives free car from Recycled Rides

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One local veteran received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday. Cox Chevrolet, with help from Geico, and Enterprise, gifted a Recycled Ride to James Blackson, a disabled Army vet.
Blackson served seven years in the army, including deployment in Iraq back in 2004.
His family was involved in a severe accident, and their car kept breaking down. Now he says he’s thankful for this opportunity.
“We have a reliable vehicle to get to my doctor’s appointment, and her gymnastics appointment. Now we’re not relying on other people, now we’re going to be relying on our own,” he said.
Blackson was nominated by Soldiers’ Angels.
