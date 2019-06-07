First Alert Weather: A few spotty showers today, heavy wet weather over weekend

Today will be the last nice boating day for a while, because starting on Saturday afternoon, is when round one of several days of widespread wet weather with occur, along with breezy conditions. Thanks to several Low Pressure systems lined up one right after another, they will come charging into the southeast, helping to distribute moisture all over the peninsula of Florida. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even on Thursday, there will be a better than 50% chance of rain.