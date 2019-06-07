First Alert Weather: A few spotty showers today, heavy wet weather over weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s forecast shows spotty showers during the morning hours, then scattered inland showers and thunderstorms after noon. Today will be partly cloudy, with a high near 90 degrees, and the Feel Like Temperature will be close to, or right at, 100 degrees. South winds will be anywhere from 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation coverage today is 30%. For tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. South to southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, and the chance for precipitation is at 20%.
Today will be the last nice boating day for a while, because starting on Saturday afternoon, is when round one of several days of widespread wet weather with occur, along with breezy conditions. Thanks to several Low Pressure systems lined up one right after another, they will come charging into the southeast, helping to distribute moisture all over the peninsula of Florida. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even on Thursday, there will be a better than 50% chance of rain.
SUNDAY will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, due to some storms having the dynamics to become severe. Stay tuned to ABC-7, MySuncoast.com, the MySuncoast Facebook page, our Twitter feeds, and or have our weather app turned on to receive alerts. Your trusted Suncoast weather team will keep you posted with the latest on any developing storms.
By the time the first/second rounds of wet weather are done, which will be on Monday morning, rainfall totals could exceed 2.5″. But that’s just by Monday morning. More heavy we weather is expected to track into the Suncoast through Thursday, so total accumulation could be up to 3-4+" in some localized areas.
The rain may damper your outdoor plans for the next several days, but keep in mind that the Suncaost has been extremely dry lately, so a good dousing will be welcomed.
Have a fantastic Friday everyone!
Meteorologist Josh Stone
