Deputies searching for three car theft suspects in Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance identifying three black who are suspects in stolen vehicle case and a hit and run that occurred Wednesday in Charlotte County.
On Wednesday around 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to the Race Trac located on Sandhill Boulevard after receiving calls about a stolen four-door, Jeep Wrangler.
The vehicle was last seen driving into Deep Creek after the theft. The investigation later determined that the suspects were dropped off at the Race Trac by a Trooper with FHP prior to the crime.
After contacting FHP, detectives learned that the three suspect were picked up on the interstate where they were observed walking after being provided a ride to the Race Trac by the Trooper. It was later learn that they provided false names to the Trooper.
The stolen Jeep was observed at 2:36 p.m. approaching the red light at Sandhill Boulevard and Kings Highway.
A traffic stop was attempted to stop the Jeep but but the driver left the scene, ran a red light, and then crashed with a silver vehicle and continued onto I-75 northbound.
Authorities pursued the Jeep until inclement weather and the increase in speed made the conditions unsafe. The Jeep was later recovered abandoned in Bradenton.
Anyone with any information regarding this case should call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.